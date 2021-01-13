MCBAIN — Police are still searching for a man they say rammed his vehicle into an Michigan State Police cruiser Wednesday near McBain, then fled the area.
According to an MSP press release, at around 11:19 a.m., a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was assisting the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team locate a wanted suspect. The trooper stopped an older model Dodge pickup on Maple Street in McBain with two men inside. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with the Fugitive Team. While the driver was talking with the Fugitive Team the trooper was attempting to identify the passenger inside the truck. The passenger refused to provide any identification. When the trooper asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, the passenger slid over to the driver side and fled the scene.
The trooper pursued and the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle twice. The second time the patrol vehicle was rammed it caused it to swerve into the ditch and become disabled. The suspect continued and the Dodge truck was found abandoned on Fourth Street in Marion.
The suspect who rammed the patrol vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn. Vaughn has a Wisconsin operator’s license and is also the suspect in an earlier unauthorized driving away of an automobile complaint. Vaughn is believed to be in the Harrison area.
Anyone having any information to his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 1-800-824-7053 or call 911.
The trooper was treated at the Cadillac Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
