CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man killed during a bonfire party last weekend near Buckley.
Police said Jayce Alexander Thompson, 19, of Mancelona, was identified as the man who was shot and killed early Saturday near Buckley. Police say he was killed when he was shot by Demont Glenn Storm, 19, who is originally from Kalkaska.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Thompson was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said he eventually was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor confirmed on Monday there was only one victim and there are no reports of any additional victims. He also said the bonfire party was attended by more than 50 people. The investigation also revealed Storm and the victim were familiar with each other before the shooting. The shooting occurred when there was an altercation between Thompson and Storm. Piskor said it was not a random act.
Piskor said Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident after a motorist, who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter, saw a Storm walking along M-37. After the motorist called police, Piskor said Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Storm was charged with open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9216 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Piskor also said anyone who was at the bonfire and has pictures or video before, during or after the shooting also is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Storm was held without bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 12.
