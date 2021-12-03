CADILLAC — The name of the 44-year-old Beulah woman killed Thursday in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on M-55 was released Friday by police after next of kin were notified of her death.
The victim in the crash was identified as Emma Elizabeth Gutierrez. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, which occurred on M-55 and South 13 Road in Henderson Township early Thursday morning. No additional information was released.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Thursday Gutierrez was traveling west on M-55 in her vehicle when she ran out of gas. She left her vehicle and began walking. Taylor said the victim was just east of the Caberfae Peaks sign and 13 Road when she was hit by a 39-year-old Cadillac woman.
In a press release from the sheriff’s office, it said deputies were dispatched at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 to a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on M-55 when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
M-55 in the area of the crash was shut down from South 21 Road to South 13 Road while the crash was investigated, according to police. The sheriff’s office was assisted by MMR EMS, Cherry Grove Township EMS and the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department.
Taylor said Gutierrez was hit less than a half mile from her vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.