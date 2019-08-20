Police report increase in ‘crime of opportunity’

CADILLAC — Cadillac Police Department is reporting a recent increase in vehicles being broken into in Cadillac.
Sgt. Nick Bertram said from Thursday to Monday the department had four reported cases of vehicles being broken into and one attempted case where something may or may not have happened.
He said the department usually gets these types of reports sporadically, not in clusters like this.
“That’s pretty abnormal,‘ he said.
He said the cases mostly happened in the northwest part of town. They typically occur in the driveways of residences but this doesn’t indicate what the trend will be moving forward.
Sometimes people don’t realize something was stolen or report it, he said.
Police do get an influx in the crime every year when there’s warm weather and it’s comfortable to walk outside even at 3 or 4 a.m. There’s also no school and younger people might be out and about, Bertram said.
He said this type of incident typically happens because property like purses, money and wallets is left in unlocked vehicles.
The department has only had a handful of cars broken into during the time Bertram’s worked at the department and he said “it’s more of a crime of opportunity.‘
People see a car is unlocked and there is stuff inside it. So they take what they can see, he said.
“We would like to remind you to make certain you LOCK UP your vehicles and REMOVE the keys,‘ the police department said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Also please take the time to take out of your vehicles -valuable items, purses, wallets and backpacks.‘
Bertram said people should keep things locked up and if they have floodlights by their vehicles it’s a good idea to make sure they are on and functioning, as people tend to commit these crimes in dark areas.
He said people should make sure their car alarms are armed and if something doesn’t sound or look right, call the police so they can catch someone in the act if possible.
“The community is our eyes and ears when we’re not around,‘ Bertram said.
If you notice anything suspicious or believe you are a victim of a crime you can report it to the Cadillac Police Department at 231-775-3491.
