Police report: May shooting case in Osceola Co. considered a suicide

REED CITY — "Give me the keys to your Jeep!" is what an Osceola County man heard the morning of May 16 when he opened his door shortly before 8 a.m. to a gun-wielding Tahca Mahpiya-Takiya Milk who had knocked on his door.
Afraid for his life, the victim agreed to get them and tossed them on the ground. As Milk picked them up, the armed robbery victim said he then went into his nearby bedroom, retrieved his handgun and proceeded to shoot at Milk.
This was just some of the details contained in the recently received Osceola County Sheriff's Office police report provided by the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office. Milk, 37, of Traverse City died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The report said the owner of the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee fired at least 14 rounds at Milk as he fled the scene in the stolen Jeep. The hood of the Jeep had two visible bullet holes while the windshield had eight bullet holes with seven of them in the area of the driver, according to the police report.
Despite the grouping of the shot, the police report said Milk had a single gunshot wound in his head that entered from the right temple area and exited from the left temple area. Bullet fragments also were located in Milk's left elbow from an x-ray taken during the autopsy, but the police report indicated no bullet was found.
The police report also indicated the driver-side door glass was damaged in the upper right corner but below the top of the window and left of the right edge.
In the police report, Dr. David Start, a forensic pathologist at Spectrum Hospital Blodgett campus said the manner of death was considered suicide. Start also found various amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine were found in Milk's urine.
The Jeep was stolen around 7:42 a.m. on May 16. Milk traveled roughly 18 miles from where he stole the Jeep from the LeRoy Township home. The vehicle was stopped at about 8:09 a.m. on the southwest side of the intersection of Mecosta Road at Old 131 after stop sticks were used.
Before coming to a stop, but after the Jeep hit the stop sticks, the police report indicated officers heard "shots fired." The report also stated no police discharged their firearms during the pursuit or Milk's apprehension. It is believed that Milk shot himself in the moments after hitting the stop sticks with a Beretta Pico .380 Auto.
Police surrounded the Jeep after it came to a stop and observed Milk slumped over, sitting in the driver's seat, with his head toward the passenger side floor. Milk was unconscious and taken by ambulance to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital before he was transported by AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Milk later died around 7 p.m. on May 16.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Monday after reviewing the police report and liability of all involved, he has decided to not seek charges against anyone in this case.
"No one did anything illegal except for the deceased," Badovinac said. "Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."
Badovinac said the incident is "disheartening" because it shows the impact drugs are having on people and the number of cases involving these illicit substances. Had Milk lived, Badovianc said he would have sought several offenses, including multiple counts of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and fleeing police.
The police report also revealed that Milk stole three vehicles on May 16, including a Ford Explorer, a Chrysler Sebring and the Jeep. The Sebring was stolen shortly before Milk stole the Jeep, according to the police report.
Last month, Lake County Detective Lt. Brad Nixon said deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of East Old M-63. While en route, Nixon said deputies were told the vehicle left in an easterly direction.
“The victims from the Luther area said they saw the suspect pull up in a black Cadillac Escalade and saw their 2005 Ford Explorer exiting their driveway," Nixon previously said. “The Cadillac was left behind with a broken serpentine belt."
The Cadillac, however, was not considered a stolen vehicle, according to Nixon. The police report indicated the Cadillac belonged to a family member of Milk. Nixon said it was about the same time deputies were headed to the East Old M-63 residence that the 2005 Ford Explorer was spotted in the LeRoy area.
Nixon said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office came across the suspect in a recently stolen vehicle and it was at that time that Lake County deputies crossed into Osceola County to assist with the pursuit. Recently, Nixon said the Lake County case was considered closed.
Information released last month by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were dispatched to LeRoy Township on May 16 to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in finding a stolen vehicle. While en route, Osceola County deputies learned a LeRoy Township resident called 911 to report they had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the release.
Police said the resident told the dispatcher the suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle. During an altercation, police said several shots were fired, but it was not clear in the press release if it was the suspect or the robbery victim or both who did the shooting. A short time after the robbery phone call, police said a citizen observed the stolen vehicle and reported its location to 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.