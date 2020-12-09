CADILLAC — A Muskegan man was arresed over the weekend on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at approximately 5:15 a.m. troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post responded to a call of a vehicle all over the roadway. The troopers located and stopped the vehicle on US-131 near Mile Marker 177 in Clam Lake Township. The driver, 55-year-old Christopher Shawn Fochtman from Muskegon, displayed signs of intoxication. He was asked to exit the vehicle to perform sobriety tests. After the tests he was placed under arrest. His license was also suspended.
Fochtman was lodged in the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned Monday in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of felony OWI third offense and one count driving while license suspended second or subsequent notice and one count habitual offender third offense.
Fochtman’s bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 15 at 2:00 p.m.
