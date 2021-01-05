CADILLAC — A call about a suspicious person led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Cadillac man for possession of methamphetamine.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday at around 5:45 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post was called to investigate a suspicious man near a food truck. When the trooper arrived, the man was walking along M-55 in Cadillac.
The trooper spoke with the man, Aaron Lee Schwab, as he sat on a bench outside a local business. The trooper discovered Schwab had a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge in Osceola County.
While Schwab was being searched the trooper located a syringe and a folded piece of white paper containing methamphetamine in the pocket of Schwab’s jacket, according to the press release. Schwab was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Schwab was arraigned Monday in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense notice and habitual offender fourth offense notice.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
Schwab is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
