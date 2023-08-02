BALDWIN — More details have been released regarding a crash that took the lives of two people over the weekend in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, on Saturday, July 29 at 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to the fatal vehicle accident at the North Junction of South M-37 and West U.S. 10 in Webber Township.
A passenger sedan traveling eastbound on U.S. 10 at the north junction intersection, drove out in the path of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer that was traveling northbound on M-37, where both vehicles collided, according to the press release.
The driver of the sedan, Judy Parr, a 70-year-old woman from Chase, was airlifted from the scene who was later pronounced dead during transit to the hospital. Her daughter Shannon Burnett, a 53-year-old woman also from Chase, was the sole passenger in the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and occupants of the pick-up truck sustained only minor injuries and were not transported.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Webber Township Fire Department, Yates Township Fire Department, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, Lake County Road Commission, Michigan State Police and Reed City Towing.
