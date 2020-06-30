Police reveal few additional details regarding Saturday shooting, suicide

CADILLAC — Details were sparse Monday regarding a shooting that occurred over the weekend that led to one man being hospitalized and the other dying by suicide.
On Saturday at roughly 1:49 a.m., Cadillac Police were dispatched to an address in the 2600 block of Sunnyside Drive for the report of a person that had suffered a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers were able to speak with the 42-year-old resident of the house who told officers that he was shot two times. The victim had visible injuries that appeared consistent with gunshot wounds and was ultimately transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where his current condition is stable.
A witness on the scene reported seeing Nathan Hornback, 41, driving north on Sunnyside Drive in the victim’s 2010 Jeep Wrangler.
Hornback was suspected of having at least a revolver and possibly another handgun in his possession and was considered armed and dangerous.
Cadillac police issued a press release around 8:20 a.m. indicating they were looking for Hornback in connection with the incident.
According to the Associated Press, troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies located a suspect's vehicle about 9:20 a.m. in Clinton County north of Lansing after an alert was broadcast of a suspect believed to have been involved an attempted homicide in the Cadillac area.
A pursuit of the suspect vehicle continued into Livingston County, where police stopped the vehicle using a "PIT maneuver," according to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police First District.
"The vehicle came to rest on M-59 just east off Curzon Court in Howell," the release stated. "The 41-year-old male suspect (Hornback) exited his vehicle, walked towards the side of the road and shot and killed himself."
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the case involved strong cooperation among various police agencies including the Cadillac Police Department and Michigan State Police locally and across the state.
Elmore initially authorized charges against Hornback for assault with intent to commit murder and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
The charges included a habitual offender fourth enhancement. Hornback’s record included three prior felonies — armed robbery, breaking and entering a home, and prisoner in possession of a weapon.
"I issued charges early Saturday morning. Cadillac Police Department swore to them and the (84th) District Court issued the warrant," Elmore said. "Because Hornback is deceased, we obviously must dismiss those charges. Regardless, the matter is still under investigation."
Cadillac Police Department Captain Eric Eller confirmed that the investigation still is active, although he said he couldn't reveal any additional details about the incident at this time.
Cadillac News reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.