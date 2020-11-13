CADILLAC — One person was hospitalized Thursday evening after being involved in a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of M-115 and Division Street in Wexford County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. and immediately began diverting traffic around the crash. Crews alternated vehicle traffic north and south through a single lane while the roadway was cleared.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release, a pickup truck disregarded the stop sign at Division and crossed M-115, resulting in a collision with another pickup truck.
One driver was privately transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for a medical evaluation.
Subsequent investigation found that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which is still under investigation at this time.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department.
