TUSTIN — A man who flipped his vehicle Tuesday afternoon and was transported to the hospital for treatment is doing OK.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams the man sustained "non-serious" injuries in the crash.
The crash occurred near mile marker 168 on U.S. 131, which is close to the 20 Mile Road overpass.
He said reports indicated that the man was traveling northbound on the freeway when the vehicle flipped.
The man was reported to be responsive and talking to emergency crews at the time they extricated him from the vehicle.
He was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of injuries.
