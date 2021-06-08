CADILLAC — A Traverse City woman was arraigned Monday on several felony charges stemming from a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Wexford County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Friday at around 6:40 p.m., troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving several vehicles, some of which caught fire and had victims trapped inside.
The initial investigation revealed a Saturn car traveling eastbound on M-115 near N. 17 Road in Antioch Township struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Sebewaing man, that was also eastbound near the end of the passing lanes. This caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road. The Ford pickup truck then struck a westbound Ford Explorer with four persons inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a rest.
The driver of the Saturn, 25-year-old Shannon Marie Gouin from Traverse City, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to the press release. According to court documents, Gouin's blood alcohol content was measured to be 0.17, which is over twice the legal limit. She was examined at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room but appeared uninjured from the crash and was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male and 7-year-old female, all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was transported to Munson due to injuries sustained as well.
Gouin was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court in Wexford County on four felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, four felony counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, one misdemeanor count of operating with a high BAC, and one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.
If convicted on the most serious charges, Gouin faces up to five years in prison, in addition to being required to compensate government entities for the cost of emergency response, mandatory vehicle immobilization, mandatory participation in a rehabilitation program, and court fines and fees.
Her bond was set at $10,000 with house arrest condition. Her next scheduled court appearance is on June 22 at 2 p.m.
