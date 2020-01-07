CADILLAC — Police say a Cadillac woman attempted to destroy drug evidence inside a home they were observing while waiting to obtain a search warrant.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Sunday, Jan. 5, at around 2:40 p.m., based on a tip received from Silent Observer, troopers went to an address on 27 Road to arrest a woman wanted on a felony warrant. There was reported methamphetamine in the residence, as well.
When troopers arrived, they could see signs someone was inside the residence. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine through the window. Troopers knocked on the door and there was no answer. Troopers then announced their presence over the patrol vehicle’s PA system. During this time, troopers contacted Traverse Narcotics Team for assistance and the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for a search warrant based on their observations.
While waiting for the search warrant, dispatch contacted the wanted woman, 47-year-old Jennifer Ann Sanborn of Cadillac, via telephone. Sanborn confirmed she was inside the home. She was ordered to immediately go to the door and surrender.
Sanborn was observed walking through the home. She did not comply with the instructions or the troopers’ verbal orders and proceeded to destroy the evidence. Entry was made by troopers and Sanborn was arrested.
Sanborn was lodged in the Wexford County Jail. She was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of police officer assault/resist/obstruct, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000; one count of tampering with evidence, a felony punishable by four years; and on the outstanding warrant. Sanborn’s bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.
The homeowner, 39-year-old Matthew Anthony Ranes of Cadillac, was arrested and charged with one count of harboring a felon, a felony punishable by four years. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
