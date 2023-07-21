LUTHER — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released additional information on the investigation into a body that was found last month near Luther.
On June 16, a deceased female was found in her vehicle in the 7000 block of East 3 Mile Road (Valley Cemetery) in Luther.
She was identified as Misty Hoagland, age 62, from the Grand Haven area.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, after an extensive investigation, and pending autopsy results, it was determined that Hoagland passed away from natural causes.
