CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac Police Department continue to look into an incident that caused a school bus to be delayed Wednesday.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Thursday a student became “aggressive and agitated‘ Wednesday on board a bus preparing to leave Cadillac High School. As a result, the other student passengers evacuated and the agitated student was contained inside the vehicle until law enforcement arrived.
“The bus driver was addressing student behavior near (the student in question) and it triggered the agitation and aggression,‘ she said.
Brown said the agitated student was two seats in front of where the bus driver was trying to address student behavior. She said the bus driver instructed the students seated behind the agitated student to sit down and keep their hands to themselves.
Once the other students were evacuated, Brown said a sibling of the agitated student, who also rides the bus, called their father. The father came to the school and boarded the bus.
“No other kids were on the bus but the police were on the bus with the agitated student,‘ Brown said. “The parent forcefully boarded the bus.‘
Although no one was arrested Wednesday, Brown said police are investigating the incident.
Cadillac Police Capt. Eric Eller confirmed the incident is an open investigation. He said Cadillac Police responded to the school regarding a report of an assault on the bus. Police are looking into a possible assault on the bus driver, according to Eller.
Brown said she has viewed the video from the bus’ surveillance camera and listened to the audio, but it is not clear how the student behavior sparked the agitation. She also said she was uncertain if bullying was part of the issue. School administration was talking to students Thursday to find out more, she said.
Based on the outcome of the school’s investigation, there could be disciplinary action taken.
Brown said she was thankful no students were injured and she not only was pleased with the response of the bus driver and administration but also Cadillac Police and the school liaison officer.
Brown confirmed Wednesday afternoon the district was looking into the incident, which delayed some students from getting home at the normal time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.