CADILLAC — Police arrested a man Thursday on domestic assault charges following a search of the area around Pearl Street and Pheasant Ridge Estates.
One person sent a message to the Cadillac News reporting what they saw: "Michigan State troopers and the Cadillac police were walking around our neighbor(hood) at 6 a.m. with guns drawn, and a police dog present, and search lights — this was a very scary situation in a (quiet) retirement community."
Cadillac Police Department Captain Eric Eller said they responded to the area after they received reports of a suicidal subject who supposedly had a gun. Michigan State Police public information officer Derrick Carroll confirmed they assisted the Cadillac Police Department on the call.
Eller said they eventually found the man and he was placed under arrest on charges of domestic assault. The arrest took place without incident and the man was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
