BALDWIN — Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday near Baldwin in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, at approximately 8:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Webber Township for a shooting complaint.
Lake County Central Dispatch received a 911 call that a 33-year-old male had been shot with a handgun and that the suspect had retreated back into the residence.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a male individual with a single gun shot wound to the abdomen. The male was transported to the hospital by Life EMS for treatment.
The armed suspect fled the residence prior to officer's arrival. The suspect was identified as Alton James Corbin, a 40-year-old white male.
According to the press release, Corbin should be considered armed and dangerous as he fled the scene with a handgun he stole from the home owner.
Anyone with information about Corbin's whereabouts or this incident should call Lake County Central Dispatch at (231) 745-2711. Please do not attempt to approach or make contact with him.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lake County Central Dispatch, Lake County Reserve Division, Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, and Life EMS.
