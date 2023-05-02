MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old Gladwin man after his fishing boat was found empty on the Manistee River.
The sheriff's office said the man was reported missing Monday, May 1 at 4:55 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing the man fishing from his anchored boat, but a short time later noticing the boat was empty. Police said the man could not be found.
Police said the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and Manistee City Police/Sheriff’s Dive Team members searched the area for the missing subject but were unable to locate him before nightfall and worsening weather conditions.
Search and rescue is continuing Tuesday morning and the public is asked to avoid the Tippy Dam area during this operation, police said.
In addition to the aforementioned agencies, the sheriff's office also was assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
