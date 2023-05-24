CADILLAC — A 15-year-old girl walking her bicycle across Mitchell Street last week had a close call when a passing motorist failed to yield at the crosswalk.
Cadillac Michigan State Police Trooper Mike West said the truck was turning left at Pine Street around 4:30 p.m. and bumped into the girl’s bicycle as she was walking across the street on her way to Taekwondo practice.
At some point during the incident, the youth dropped her backpack, which was run over by the truck. The truck then drove away from the scene.
West said since no one was injured and no property was damaged, if located, the driver would be issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, which is a civil infraction.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MSP Cadillac post at (231) 779-6040.
