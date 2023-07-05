IRONS — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects believed to be responsible for the attempted breaking and entering and destruction of property at the Elk Township Hall in Irons.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office, on July 2 around midnight, two suspects attempted to kick in every door of the township hall but were unable to gain entry. Prior to leaving, the driver of the attached vehicle threw a rock through the back window of the hall.
The suspects are described as being younger white males, with the driver wearing white Adidas shoes.
The suspects were in a newer Chevy four-door sedan (possible Chevy Cruze), blue in color. Last seen heading into Irons area on July 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m.
If you have any information in regard to this incident, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712 or Silent Observer at (231) 745-7581.
