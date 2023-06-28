The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking information as to the identity and location of a man believed to be connected to larcenies at multiple U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.
According to a press release issued by the department, deputies are investigating the theft of money from the fee tubes at the campgrounds.
If you have any information regarding this person and vehicle please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (231) 745-2712 or Lake County Central Dispatch at (231) 745-2711.
