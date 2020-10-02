Police still conducting interviews related to discovery of body in Lake County

IDLEWILD — Police are still investigating the discovery of a body in Lake County belonging to a man who had been missing since 2018.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said no criminal charges have yet been filed in connection with the discovery, which police have deemed to be suspicious and possibly the result of foul play.
“There are still some witnesses we need to interview, along with others we’ve been made aware of,‘ Martin said. “We want to put the best case possible together before we send it to the Lake County Prosecutor, so they can prosecute to the furthest extent of the law.‘
The body of Richard Allen Ashbrook was discovered in June on a property in Pleasant Plains Township. Ashbrook was reported missing on Feb. 11, 2018.
“At the time, it was a well-being check,‘ Martin said about the original missing person report. “Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn’t know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don’t think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case.‘
Martin told the Cadillac News that when family members requested police look more closely at the case, he decided to reopen the investigation.
After they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook’s whereabouts may be found on the property where he was last known to have stayed, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Upon search of the residence, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case, however, Ashbrook still had not been located. A couple of days later, investigators returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site, later identified as Ashbrook.
If you have any information about the case, please contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 679-0051.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates on this case as they become available.
