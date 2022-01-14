LEROY — Months after the initial announcement of an investigation into hazing and bullying within the Pine River football team, not much more is known or has been said about the incident.
On Thursday, Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis had no comment about the incident but did say the matter was still under investigation.
“Unfortunately, the process takes so long, but we want to make sure, all of us want to make sure, that this is treated with the utmost respect it deserves,” he said. “Although it almost certainly creates anxiety waiting so long for quality answers from investigators, we just have to continue to be patient.”
Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Michelle Robinson confirmed the incident is still under investigation and there wasn’t anything new to report or release. She also said it is her belief detectives are still doing interviews and gathering information.
In October, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
Lukshaitis said in an October press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“As part of an investigation into allegations concerning bullying and harassment, it has become apparent that our current varsity football team has developed a toxic culture that we as a school district cannot accept.
“This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not okay.”
Lukshaitis continued in the press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football or in a school district.”
Also in October, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Soon after, however, Cool said his office and detectives would not have any involvement moving forward as the Mount Pleasant Post was going to be the lead agency in the investigation.
In October, Robinson said the Mount Pleasant Post wasn’t taking over the investigation but would be the lead agency in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.