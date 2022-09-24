Police still looking for Luther bank robbery suspects

BALDWIN — After a bank robbery Thursday in Luther that also included a threat against an unspecified school, law enforcement officials are still working on locating the two suspects who robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said he had no information to share Friday afternoon and the two suspects had not yet been apprehended. He was hopeful that he would be able to release something in the next few days but was unable to do so Friday. Martin also reiterated police don’t believe the public is at risk and the robbery is believed to be an isolated incident.
The investigation continues, Martin said.
Police are looking for two males, believed to be young and on the shorter side, about 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8. At the time of the robbery Thursday, both were wearing face masks. Police don’t think the men used a vehicle in the crime, and it is believed they fled the scene on foot, heading north away from the bank.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, when both men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with directions to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure.
Police don’t believe weapons were used in the robbery and again don’t believe there is a danger to the general public.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or Silent Observer at (231) 745-7581.
