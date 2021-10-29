LAKE CITY — Several local seats are up for election during Tuesday's election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

There will be four contested races on this year's ballots:

Lake City Mayor

Incumbent Brad Seger is being challenged by Craig Ardis 

Lake City Council

Four candidates seeking three spots: Incumbent Arlo Bartholonew, Incumbent Robert Pickford, Tracy Bartz, and Teri Kaptor

Lake City Clerk

Incumbent Judy Houle is being challenged by Lisa Butson

McBain Clerk

Incumbent Marcia Smith is being challenged by Faye Meyering-Walker

Uncontested races include Joey Roberts for McBain Mayor, Heidi Heuker for McBain treasurer. Donald Heuker, Donna Lutke, and Doug Smith are also each running uncontested for McBain City Council.