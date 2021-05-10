MARION — When there’s a boy, a pony and a rope, somebody’s going to get lassoed.
In the case of Wynn VanHouten, 8, and the pony he calls Nintendo, the target was mom Kal VanHouten. She patiently waited Thursday in the family’s riding arena as Wynn readied his rope and Nintendo circled. Wynn let the black rope fly, and the loop dropped with VanHouten inside.
Now somebody else will get to test Nintendo’s tolerance for roping.
The pony went up for sale in Gaylord on Saturday at the Northern Michigan Livestock Auction.
Wynn, his brother Cross, 8 and several other kids in Michigan participated in the auction’s first-ever “Pony Challenge.‘
Auctioneer Wade Leist handpicked families with children who ride horses and offered them the chance to participate: the auction sent ponies to the families for a month and the kids have been working with the ponies, teaching them things they need to know about life with humans, from ground manners to going where their rider tells them (Wynn just taught Nintendo a kind of steering known as neck reining).
“I thought it was awesome,‘ said dad Chad VanHouten, speaking of the idea of the pony challenge. He’s already familiar with the concept — the adult family members frequently hold informal horse training competitions with friends.
“We get 30 days to see how far you can get ‘em going,‘ VanHouten said. “Just makes you try harder.‘
Though six Pony Challenge ponies sold over the weekend, the point of the challenge wasn’t just to sell the ponies for the highest price.
“I wanted families that valued the experience,‘ Leist said. “We sure hit the nail on the head.‘
The families are valuing the lessons in the work “more so than the reward that’s going to come,‘ Leist said in advance of the auction.
But there were some tangible rewards for the seven kids who participated in Pony Challenge.
Haiden Braska of Charlotte was given a trophy saddle; all of the kids got custom buckles.
And some money.
Under the challenge, kids keep anything over the auction’s original investment in the pony. Kids were evaluated on a combination of factors, from net profit to social media engagement to creativity, though Haiden’s pony was the highest seller, at $2,300 (the initial purchase price of the ponies ranged from $300 to $8,000.
Leist selected three families to participate in the Pony Challenge, with the Braska family in Charlotte and the other two families in the Marion and Reed City areas; the VanHouten boys are in Marion, while the Erbes girls are in the Reed City area.
Hilary Erbes said her daughters, who participate in youth rodeo, were thrilled to learn new ponies were on the way to their home for the Pony Challenge.
Aliya, 10 and Macey, 7 say they’ve learned a lot doing the Pony Challenge over the past several weeks.
Macey’s pony Zuma was the first to arrive, while Aliya’s pony Ryder (the ponies are named after Paw Patrol characters) arrived only two weeks ago.
“I like taking my time with things,‘ Aliya said, but with Ryder “every day we do something new.‘
Last week before the auction, the girls said they hoped their work with the ponies would help the ponies attract loving homes.
“I’m hoping that they’ll have, like somebody that’ll love them and stuff, because you don’t want a mean owner, it’s like having a mean mom,‘ Aliya said, wisely. “You don’t want the mean mom.‘
Leist, too, sees the Pony Challenge experience as a good opportunity for the ponies.
Two of the ponies were from a loose pen in Iowa, two were pasture pets and two had just sort of been traded around.
“Nobody was ever going to put the time in that these kids are,‘ Leist said. “Now these ponies are really turning into something desirable and useful and valuable.‘
The Northern Michigan Livestock Auction announced on Sunday that all six ponies found new homes after Saturday evening’s auction in Gaylord.
