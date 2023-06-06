CADILLAC — A new fried chicken restaurant with a southern flair is coming to Haring Township and could be open in the next several months.
Haring Township Zoning Director Mike Green said a site plan was approved in Haring Township for a Popeyes that will be built in the Walmart parking lot facing toward Boon Road. That was all the information Green had but said there could be more information available by calling the building department in Wexford County.
Building department manager Brooke Fuller said a building permit was filed, received and it was issued last month. She said typically those permits are good for one year but they have to start the project within the first six months. She also said a soil and erosion permit was filed for the location.
On those permits, Fuller said the building department requests an estimated time for the start of construction and when it will be completed. On that permit, Fuller said May 2023 was designated as a start time for temporary erosion measures with an estimated time of October for completion of site work.
Again, Fuller said those dates are only estimations and delays can and typically do happen.
According to the Popeyes website, the restaurant was founded in 1972 by Al Copeland. It started with a small restaurant in a New Orleans suburb but has expanded the brand of New Orleans–style fried chicken restaurants to more than 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world.
