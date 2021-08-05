LAKE CITY — This year, monarch butterflies have had a decrease in population, leading experts to question whether or not extinction of the species is a possibility.
The state of Michigan is no stranger to the boldly-colored monarch. Summer months bring these creatures to the area to drink nectar and transport pollen, before they make their migration to Mexico during winter.
Population tracking is done during these winter months of migration, and according to Journey North, this year’s monarchs have seen a decline of 26 percent. While this has been a cause for concern, Missaukee Conservation District Education Coordinator, Andrea Mayer, said fluctuation in population from year to year is quite normal.
“In 2019, there was a slight rebound. Numbers were recovering. This year, I’m not sure, but what happens is it waxes and wanes from time to time, depending upon the weather or environmental disturbances that the butterflies may come into contact with,” she said. “Some years it’s better, some years it’s not.”
Environmental disturbances, like the mid-February freeze in Texas, have had an impact on population, as reported by the Monarch Watch 2021 newsletter. In Michigan, conditions have bounced from extreme drought to cases of extreme flooding. These major weather events can lead to a decrease in milkweed, which then leads to a decline in monarch population. Overall, Monarch Watch states in their newsletter that populations have been able to rebound despite conditions, and a sufficient number of eggs have were distributed.
Possible extinction of monarchs has become an increasing conversation amongst experts, according to Duke Elsner with Michigan State University Extension. In his opinion, extinction isn’t likely. What could occur, however, is the extinction of the migration process itself. This is because there are several parts of the population that don’t migrate, therefore they don’t face migration-related challenges.
“There’s not a very large portion of monarchs that do that, but they do exist in some places like Florida, and a few other areas,” he said. “So what we really have the greatest threat of seeing is sort of an extinction of an event, the big migration.”
Only a small portion of the monarch’s existence is being studied, and Elsner said there isn’t a lot of information on populations before 1990, meaning earlier threats and complications to the species are a gray area.
“So we don’t know the big picture, just how critical we are in terms of how many can you lose, and what percentage of the population needs to exist for everything to go smoothly. That stuff is, we’re learning as we go,” he said. “So it makes it very hard to make judgment calls about what’s happening.”
Aside from being nice to look at, both Elsner and Mayer said maintaining the monarch population in Michigan is important for multiple reasons.
“Well, anytime you have a disturbance in native populations, which would be our native milkweed plants and native monarchs, you kind of get an imbalance in the ecosystem,” Mayer said. “And a lot of our food is produced through pollination, which the monarchs take part in as well.”
Monarchs are representative of environmental preservation efforts like habitat quality and protection and species protection, Elsner said, and if they were to actually go extinct, it would reflect more on humanity than the ability of the species to stay alive.
“If we can’t keep something as common and as simple as a monarch going, you gotta wonder how other insects and other animals are going to do,” he said. “The only real complicated thing about the monarch life history is the fact that it does do migrations.”
Because of this importance to the ecosystem, there has been an increased desire for monarchs to be added to the endangered species list. As of Dec. 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has found that adding the species to the threatened and endangered species list would be warranted, but it hasn’t happened yet.
It would be a positive for species protection, but Elsner said it could cause other complications.
“The big issue is, once you do that, then anybody that’s destroying milkweed would be breaking a federal law, whether you’re just trying to get it out of your garden or out of a field,” he said. “I don’t I want to see it come to that.”
If monarchs were added to the endangered species list, it would also eliminate the ability for children to study them in the classroom or in their homes, because it would likely require a permit due to them being born in captivity. Elsner said he doesn’t want to see this happen either.
Protection efforts for monarchs can be made on an individual and community level. Planting milkweed is one suggestion Mayer makes to help keep populations moving.
“The monarch butterfly has a special connection with the milkweed plant,” she said. “Monarch caterpillars can only seed on milkweed family plants, and if that milkweed is not available for the monarchs to lay their eggs on, then the caterpillars don’t develop and we don’t have more monarch butterflies.”
People can also become involved with conservation projects like tagging monarchs to help gather population data as they migrate. The Missaukee Conservation District gives out tags every year, Mayer said.
More information regarding monarch migration and population data can be found at www.monarchwatch.org.
