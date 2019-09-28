CADILLAC — For years, local police and prosecutors struggled with how to approach cases involving certain kinds of mail theft.
Is it a federal crime that can only be investigated by federal officials? Or can local police start an investigation of their own?
The confusion extends to the general public, as well.
"It was already illegal to steal things. Another law isn't going to stop them," commented area resident Orianna Starr Martinez.
The reality: there were laws in place that made it illegal to steal mail but enforcing them on a local level could be very difficult.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the federal government has traditionally been the authority over crimes involving postal theft. However, the federal government has to set thresholds internally on which crimes it will enforce.
"In effect, they can’t afford to prosecute all federal crimes," Elmore said.
Earlier this month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law two bills related to mail theft.
According to a Senate Fiscal Agency summary of the bills, while mail theft is a federal crime, it often is not prosecuted because of a lack of resources and the high financial loss threshold necessary for prosecution.
"Since mail theft complaints often are concentrated in local areas, local law enforcement agencies have a strong interest to investigate and prosecute the crime within their respective jurisdictions," the analysis stated.
"Local and state law enforcement agencies that wish to prosecute mail theft that has been left unprosecuted at the federal level find themselves unable to do so under current law. For example, package theft is included under the criminal prohibitions against larceny, but it is hard to prove that a financial loss occurred, which is necessary for a larceny conviction."
MSP Lt. Travis House of the Cadillac Post, confirmed that one of the problems with dealing with these kinds of cases is the fact that stolen mail usually had little to no value on its face other than the value of a piece of paper and envelope.
"This new legislation makes it a much more serious violation to steal even 'junk' mail," House said. "I believe this legislation will make it easier to prosecute these cases by removing the burden of proving the dollar value of the stolen mail."
House said it's hard to say how many of these type of cases have happened locally, as you'd have to dig into every larceny case to see if mail was stolen.
On a statewide level, however, the Senate Fiscal Agency reports there were 17,000 complaints of Amazon packages not received, 1,916 mail theft reports, 168 prescription theft reports, 155 complaints of mail tampering, and 399 reports of check theft in 2018.
Previous law did not criminalize the theft of letters, credit cards, personal financial information, or checks, unless the check is cashed or credit cards are used. The Senate Fiscal Agency notes that mail thieves can be prosecuted for associated crimes that can result from mail theft such as fraud and identity theft, but there is little statutory authority to prosecute the mail theft itself.
"These two bills are designed to create specific theft crimes involving mail items," Elmore said. "Admitted, we already have theft crimes that could arguably cover these acts; however, these proposed crimes highlight the importance of mail items and outwardly grant states the authority to enforce and prosecute acts that have traditionally been left to the federal government."
A person found in violation of the new law could be charged with a misdemeanor for the first offense, and felonies for subsequent offenses. For a third offense violation, the penalty could be up to 10 years in prison. If the person is found to have stolen mail with the intention of committing fraud, the punishment is up to five years in prison.
The Cadillac News reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx for comment on the new law but did not hear back by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.