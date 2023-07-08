CADILLAC — Saturday morning, the culmination of several months of work and planning will be on display within Cadillac City Park.
So will more than 1,000 pounds of barbecue chicken and ribs.
Pitmasters and grilling aficionados will converge on Cadillac City Park Saturday for the return of the Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition. Although the event has been part of the Cadillac Freedom Festival before, organizer Ted Clark hopes to take it to the next level both culinary and competition-wise.
The first Pork in the Park was held in 2015, but this is Clark’s first year planning and organizing it.
As a downtown Cadillac business owner, Charming North, Clark said he realized there was a lack of volunteers when it came to the Freedom Festival and after not having it the past few years, he decided to get involved.
At that point, Clark said he threw out the idea of having a barbecue competition. He said with the help of Derek Anderson, who had been in charge of organizing the event, including the Pork in the Park, the decision was made to get the competition going again. Clark also took a leadership role in planning the competition.
“It was really fundraising for the first portion of it and getting sponsors. We put together a little committee of four or five guys and from there we organized what the registration will look like and what the competition would look like,” Clark said.
With the planning, Clark said the No. 1 thing they wanted the competition to be was fun. For that reason, they are not taking it very seriously but still want it to be competitive.
When it comes to the planning for the event, Clark said the past several months have been extremely busy and this past week has been hectic, but in a good way. This planning has included setting things up with District Health Department No. 10, getting permits, and narrowing down how the competition will be presented to the public, including how tastings and samplings would be done.
He said originally organizers were thinking about having the competition include chicken thighs, ribs and burgers but soon realized having the burgers would complicate things. So it was decided to scrap the burger idea, at least for this year.
While the event is following the Kansas City Barbecue Society rules, Clark said it is not a certified competition. That, however, is something he wants to change in future iterations of Pork in the Park.
The KCBS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue, is the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts with more than 16,000 members worldwide. KCBS sanctions more than 300 barbecue contests worldwide.
Clark said if that certification happens, it would make the Freedom Festival and the Pork in the Park competition a big draw for sponsors and competitors.
“So KCBS is a big organization that does all the big barbecue competitions. The ones where you see 10s of 1,000s of people attend,” he said. “That is the level of competition and guidelines we are working with, but we are not in their category, yet. It would take the right sponsorships and the right committee to get it organized to get attention from them.”
He said 12 teams will be participating in Saturday’s competition, but he wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few teams that signed up the day of the competition. Ideally, Clark said he would like to see 30 to 35 teams competing, but understands why some might be reluctant to sign up this year.
Clark said he believes there was likely some hesitation by some since this is the first year back, but he believes once people see what the competition is about, it will grow in the future. Of the 12 known competitors, some have large pig smokers, while some are average backyard grillers who wanted to try out the competition.
He said the competition will be fair to everyone regardless of their setup.
“It is very simple guidelines, KCBS guidelines. So they’re going to be graded on the appearance, taste and texture,” he said.
As for how the competition will work, Clark said teams will get their grills set up and warming at 8 a.m. While that is happening they will get their game plan together and have an inspection by the health department. At 10 a.m., the chicken and ribs will be passed out to the contestants and the grilling/smoking will begin.
By 2 p.m. Saturday, the teams will start having their chicken served and that is when the general public can start buying tickets to sample the barbecue. One ticket will allow a person to get a piece of meat and a side and Clark said the money raised will help to support the fireworks for next year’s event. Ticket booths will be in and around the barbecue competition.
Clark said by 3 p.m. the winners of the chicken competition will be named and at 6 p.m. ribs will start to be served. Sometime after that, the winner of the competition and the $1,000 prize will be named. The same concept will apply to the ribs as with the chicken. People will need to purchase a ticket to receive a single rib and a side. Clark said that will continue until the meat is gone.
With the competition just part of the events occurring Saturday, Clark said downtown is going to be busy.
“We have a corn hole tournament, we have an artisan market, we have the fireworks and of course, we have the car show,” he said. “Mitchell Street and downtown is going to be busy, busy, busy for the entire day.
Schedule of events for the Cadillac Freedom Festival All activities take place in the Cadillac Commons unless otherwise noted Times are tentative and subject to change SATURDAY, JULY 8 9 a.m. — Classic car show check-in 10 a.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition set up 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Classic car show 11 a.m. — Corn hole tournament 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — HoneyBadger performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3 p.m. — Serving begins for chicken as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3:30 to 6:30 p.m .— North 44 performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 6 p.m. — Serving begins for ribs as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Claim Jumpers performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 9 p.m. to midnight — Freedom Fest After-Glow Silent Disco Party at The Greenhouse in Primos BBQ/Willow Market and Meats. Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac {related_content_uuid}742bde52-f134-4041-9c07-35e2a923dc6b{/related_content_uuid}
