CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Port Huron man faced drunken driving and one other driving offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Joshua Adam Potter was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 25 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the OWI offense, Potter faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Potter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.