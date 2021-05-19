CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Portage man accepted pleas for two drug-related offenses in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Joshua John Lepley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and attempted maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, charges of a prisoner in possession of contraband, lying to a peace officer and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will all be dismissed at sentencing.
Second or subsequent offense notices on the possession and conspiracy offenses and a habitual offender fourth offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing.
At 6:30 a.m. on March 26, troopers noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of M-55 near Taylor Lane in Cherry Grove Township with its lights off, according to a press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Police said a 29-year-old Cadillac woman was in the driver's seat, while a male passenger, later identified as Lepley, also was in the vehicle.
When troopers activated their emergency lights, police said Lepley allegedly ducked down in the passenger seat. When troopers spoke with him, police said he allegedly provided a fake name. The fake name had warrants for arrest and as a result, Lepley was placed under arrest, according to police. The Cadillac woman was not arrested.
During his arrest, Lepley was found to have roughly 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside his pant leg and police said they also found a scale, small baggies and cash on his person.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and during processing, police said more methamphetamine was found on Lepley. After his fingerprinting, police also were able to get his true identity.
A $150,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked and Lepley is awaiting sentencing where he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000.
