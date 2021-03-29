Portage man charged with meth-related offenses, smuggling drugs into jail

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Portage man was charged with multiple felonies, including two methamphetamine-related offenses, during his recent arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Joshua John Lepley was charged with delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, jails prisoner possession of contraband, methamphetamine and lying to a peace officer for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which could result in a potential life sentence if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Lepley faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lepley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 6:30 a.m. on March 26 troopers noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of M-55 near Taylor Lane in Cherry Grove Township with its lights off, according to a press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Police said a 29-year-old Cadillac woman was in the driver's seat, while a male passenger, later identified as Lepley, also was in the vehicle.
When troopers activated their emergency lights, police said Lepley allegedly ducked down in the passenger seat. When troopers spoke with him, police said he allegedly provided a fake name. The fake name had warrants for arrest and as a result, Lepley was placed under arrest, according to police. The Cadillac woman was not arrested.
During his arrest, Lepley was alleged to have roughly 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside his pant leg and police said they also found a scale, small baggies and cash on his person.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and during processing, police said more methamphetamine was found on Lepley. After his fingerprinting, police also were able to get his true identity.
The vehicle was towed to the Cadillac Post and police said a search warrant on the impounded vehicle is pending.
A $150,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 6.
