BALDWIN — A 40-year-old man was killed after he crashed an off-road vehicle Monday night in Lake County.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, at 11:52 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a fatal ORV crash in Pleasant Plains Township.
Responding deputies received information that a side-by-side style ORV had crashed somewhere on a powerline trail near Foreman Road and 76th Street. This was not a trail/road authorized for ORV traffic. Deputies were told the driver was deceased.
Deputies located the crash and found the operator of the ORV, 40-year-old Kristopher Michael Warner of Portage, Michigan, deceased.
The crash is currently under investigation.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies: Lake County Central Dispatch, Pleasant Plains Fire Department, and Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner Group.
