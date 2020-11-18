MANISTEE — A Manistee man passed away on Monday while attempting to retrieve a doe he killed in a hunt earlier in the day.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, on Monday evening at approximately 8 p.m., 61-year-old Gregg Salisbury from Portage was reported missing after not returning to a friend's home after the evening hunt in Onekama Township.
The Michigan State Police, Department of Natural Resources and other rescue personnel began of search of the area Salisbury had been hunting in. At approximately 10 p.m., a DNR conservation officer found Salisbury deceased near his friend’s home. It appears he had killed a doe and while walking to recover the animal, he passed away.
There were no indications of foul play at the scene. Family and friends indicate Salisbury had an extensive history of medical issues, which are believed to be a factor in his death.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by DNR, Onekama Fire and Rescue, MSP Canine and United State Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.