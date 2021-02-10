Positivity rate at %5

CADILLAC — The week of Feb. 6 finished up with a less-than 7% coronavirus positivity rate among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
The newspaper crunched the numbers on Tuesday and found the combined positivity rate for Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties was 6.6% for the week ending Feb. 6. So far for the week ending Feb. 13, the positivity rate is at 5%, which is the threshold used by the World Health Organization.
Lake County's positivity rate last week was below 1%, at 0.8%. Wexford County had the next-highest, at 5.8%. Osceola County had 6.9% and Missaukee County had 7.2%.
On Tuesday, three of the counties in the newspaper's coverage area continued to add COVID-19 cases
Wexford County added five cases and reached a cumulative pandemic total of 1,268. Wexford County also added two probable cases for a pandemic total of 89.
Lake County added two cases for a pandemic total of 336.
Osceola County also added two cases and reached a pandemic total of 883.
Missaukee County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 575. The county did not add any confirmed cases on Tuesday but did add two probable cases, for a pandemic total of 137.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached a cumulative total of 569,980 on Tuesday. There have been 14,965 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.