Positivity rate still climbing, recent data shows

CADILLAC — It's still too early to say whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appeal to Michiganders Friday to avoid dining indoors and to buckle down on COVID-19 precautions has had any effect on the positivity rates in local counties.
What is clear is that, as of Thursday, April 8, the positivity rate in local counties was climbing.
April 8 is the most recent data available through Mi Safe Start Map, one of the state's several COVID-19 dashboards.
The dashboard showed Wexford County at a 7-day average positivity rate of 26.6%. One month before, on March 8, the positivity rate was 7.4% and has been climbing during the month between the two dates.
Missaukee County is even higher and has been higher; on April 8, the 7-day average positivity rate was 29.1% compared to 17.9% on March 8.
Even a month ago, the positivity rate wasn't "good;" the World Health Organization uses 5% as a threshold for whether communities should re-open.
Lake County went from a 2.9% positivity rate on March 8 to a 14.7% positivity rate on April 8.
Osceola County increased from 6.1% to 18% over the same month.
District Health Department No. 10 showed Wexford County reaching 2,157 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 78 new since Friday Wexford County also lost two more people to the novel coronavirus, bringing the pandemic total to 28.
DHD No. 10 showed 29 new cases in Missaukee Couty for a pandemic total of 1,054. Lake County added 17 cases for a total of 464.
Cadillac News counties within DHD No. 10's jurisdiction also added dozens of probable cases since Friday. Wexford had 17, Missaukee had 12 and Lake had three new probable cases.
In Central Michigan District Health Department's jurisdiction, Osceola County had 21 new cases since Friday for a pandemic total of 1,339.
Other than Wexford County, none of the other Cadillac News counties added COVID-19 deaths; in all, there have been 76 deaths attributed to residents of the area; 28 in Wexford, 24 in Osceola, 13 in Missaukeed 11 in Lake.
Meanwhile, vaccination efforts continue.
The state's vaccine dashboard reports that as of April 8, there have been 7,114 Wexford County residents vaccinated "to completion" (meaning they've got all the doses they need, based on whether they're receiving a single-dose vaccine or a double-dose vaccine). That's a little under 27% of Wexford County residents.
Missaukee County has 2,982 residents vaccinated to completion or 24.7%; in Osceola County, it's 4,152 residents or 21.9% and in Lake County, it's 2,416 or 23.9%.
Statewide, about 25.3% of residents have been vaccinated to completion. Cases reached 747,697 statewide on Monday, with 15,512 deaths.
