Positivity rate this week at 17.2 percent

CADILLAC — It's too early to say how many people got sick with COVID-19 because of socializing on Thanksgiving.
But this week's positivity rate in local counties appears poised to be a record-setter.
State testing data show the positivity rate for coronavirus testing has been increasing every week since the week ending Oct. 17 among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined.
So far for the week ending Saturday, Nov. 28, the positivity rate for the four counties combined is 17.2%, with 296 positive test results out of 1,718 tests conducted for residents of the four counties.
Though Wexford County tends to have the highest number of cases, the number of tests being run for Wexford County residents means the county's positivity rate tends to be average or lower compared to the other three counties.
This week, Missaukee County has the highest positivity rate among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, at 23.1%. Lake County and Osceola County are both in the 15% range, while Wexford County is at 17.1%.
The local health departments have not updated their COVID-19 dashboards over the holiday weekend but the state has.
State data indicates Wexford County has climbed to 578 cases on Friday, an increase of more than 50 cases since Wednesday. State data shows Wexford County has had 13 COIVD-19 deaths; however, the Cadillac News usually relies on data that has been verified by the local health department, which won't happen until Monday. If the state's data is accurate, that will be two additional deaths. Missaukee County is at 259 confirmed cases and four deaths, according to the state's data. If accurate, that's the second COVID-19 death in Missaukee County this week. Lake County is at 186 and four deaths, state data shows. Osceola County is at 459 cases and six deaths; if the state's data is accurate, the number of deaths in Osceola County has doubled since Wednesday.
On Friday, Meyer Veterinary Clinic in Cadillac announced the clinic was closed due to COVID exposure and would re-open on Dec. 7. The clinic said staff were deep cleaning; however, emergency care was available.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 341,941 on Friday, with 17,162 new cases on Thursday and Friday combined. COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are at 8,933, an increase of 172 since Wednesday, though 108 of those deaths were identified through a review of vital records.
