Positivity rate varies by 8% in local counties

CADILLAC — Childcare providers can get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reminded providers on Friday.
The state is directing childcare workers to call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to call 2-1-1; Multiple languages available.
You can also check directly with your local health department. In District Health Department No. 10, you can get on a waitlist via their website,https://www.dhd10.org/coronavirus/.
Though vaccine efforts are ongoing, so are new cases.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, all four counties added new cases this week, though the positivity rate has varied widely.
Lake County's positivity rate for the week has so far been less than 1%, meaning fewer than one in 100 tests run for residents of the county have come back positive for the coronavirus, according to a Cadillac News analysis. Osceola County also has a low positivity rate. At 2.9%, the county is just below the state's 3% benchmark for community spread and well below the World Health Organization's 5% benchmark that indicates whether testing is catching enough cases.
But Wexford and Missaukee counties have both exceeded that benchmark so far for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 27. Wexford County has a positivity rate of 7.1% and Missaukee County has a positivity rate of 9.4%.
With the four counties combined, so far on Friday, 54 tests out of 1,011 this week have been positive for the virus.
All four counties recorded new cases on Friday, with Wexford and Missaukee counties each adding six confirmed cases. Osceola County added two and Lake County added one. Cumulative totals for the pandemic now stand at 1,338 in Wexford, 636 in Missaukee, 914 in Osceola and 342 in Lake. There were no new deaths among the four counties; Michigan as a whole added one COVID-19 death on Friday. That statewide pandemic total stood at 586,425 on Friday afternoon with 15,425 deaths.
