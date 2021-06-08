Positivity rates below 5% in all four local counties

CADILLAC —The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5% in all four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
State data suggests it's the first time all four counties have simultaneously been below 5% since October 2022. The 5% threshold is used by the World Health Organization as an indicator that positivity rates (the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19) is "too high."
Though rates are trending down, District Health Department No. 10 did record a new COVID death in Missaukee County.
Here's where COVID-19 numbers stood on local counties on Monday.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 2 had Wexford County’s pandemic up by one at 2,542. Deaths held at 42. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.1% with the most recent data from June 4. It’s the first time the average has dropped below 3% in several months.
People in the 12-to-15 age bracket have now been eligible for vaccination long enough to have completed their vaccines (the 12-to-15 bracket is eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose series). Vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 2.3% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 26% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 24.9% for people in their 20s; 34.5% for people in their 30s; 42.3% for people in their 40s; 55% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 74.3% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 75.5% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 6, had the overall initiation rate at 51.1% and the completion rate at 46.2%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County cases went up by two and reached a pandemic total of 1,261. Health department data had deaths up by one and reaching 19. The seven-day average positivity rate was 4.5%, the first time the rate has been below 5% since late 2020.
Missaukee County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 0.8% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 16.4% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 20.8% for people in their 20s; 30.4% for people in their 30s; 35.7% for people in their 40s; 52.7% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 72.2% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 74.5% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 6, had the overall initiation rate at 48% and the completion rate at 44%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 588 and deaths held at 14. The positivity rate dropped to 0.9%.
Lake County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 0.7% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 11.7% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 26.7% for people in their 20s; 62.7% for people in their 30s; 66% for people in their 40s; 54.7% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 58.3% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 58.7% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 6, had the overall initiation rate at 55.5% and the completion rate at 51.8%.
Osceola County
Cases rose by one and reached 1,689, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 30. The positivity rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest rate in Osceola County since early March.
Osceola County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 0.7% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 14.7% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 14.7% for people in their 20s; 21.4% for people in their 30s; 27.3% for people in their 40s; 45.4% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 63.8% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 65.7% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 6, had the overall initiation rate at 40.1% and the completion rate at 36.4%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 890,764 and deaths reached 19,376.
The most recent vaccination data, based on June 6 MICR records, showed a 54.4% initiation rate and a completion rate of 47.9%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.7%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 3.1% and shows a steady decline; the most recent statewide data was from June 4.
