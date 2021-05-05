Positivity rates continue dropping

CADILLAC — Positivity rates haven't been this low since the end of March.
So said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer, during Tuesday's Munson-hosted virtual press conference.
The 14-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Munson region is 11.9%, Dr. Nefcy reported Tuesday.
The numbers are especially declining among the older population, which has a higher rate of vaccination.
Here are where the local counties' numbers stood on Tuesday.
Wexford County
Wexford County added 12 new cases Tuesday for a pandemic total of 2,434 cases; though state data on Monday and Tuesday put the county’s death toll at 27, local health-department verified data on Tuesday still had the number at 34.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.4% for teens 18 to 19; 15.3% for people in their 20s; 23.5% for people in their 30s; 31.6% for people in their 40s; 44.4% for people 50 to 64; 67.6% for people 65 to 74 and held at 70.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 39.5%, up 0.3 since Monday; the numbers were most recently updated on May 3, the state’s dashboard indicated.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had one new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,195. Health department data showed deaths climbing by one and reaching 17.
On Tuesday vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.5% for teens 18 to 19, which was no change compared to what the Cadillac News reported on Friday; 11.6% for people in their 20s; 20.2% for people in their 30s; 24.2% for people in their 40s; 42.9% for people 50 to 64; 68.3% for people 65 to 74 and 69.8% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 37.7%, an increase of 0.3, and every age bracket saw an uptick in vaccine completion rates.
Lake County
Lake County had no new COVID-19 cases and held at a pandemic total of 550. Deaths held at 13 according to the health department but state data put the county at 14 deaths, down one from what the state reported on Monday.
According to data available on Tuesday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 3.1% for teens 18 to 19, which was no change from Monday; 7.3% for people in their 20s; 12% for people in their 30s, also no change; 17.3% for people in their 40s; 35.5% for people 50 to 64; 50.4% for people 65 to 74 and again held at 52.2% for people 75+, which was also unchanged from Friday. The overall completion rate was 32.6%, an increase of 0.2 since Monday.
Osceola County
Cases were up by nine for a pandemic total of 1,571, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths held at 27.
According to available data on Tuesday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 6.7% for teens 18 to 19; 9% for people in their 20s; 13.4% for people in their 30s; 17.9% for people in their 40s; 34.8% for people 50 to 64; 56.1% for people 65 to 74 and 58.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 30.4%, an uptick of 0.2 over the previous day, and the vaccination rate climbed slightly in Osceola County in every age bracket compared to Monday.
Statewide cases reached 851,947 and deaths reached 17,897. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 50.6% and the completion rate was 39.3%, an increase of 0.4.
Walk-in clinics are becoming more readily available, with Walmart announcing walk-in vaccine clinics and local health departments also freeing up some walk-in space.
Central Michigan District Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 6, at Reed City Church of the Nazarene for ages 18 and above. Appointments are preferred and you can sign up at:
https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up
However, walk-ins are welcome and will be served based on vaccine availability. Individuals with an existing scheduled appointment will be prioritized.
