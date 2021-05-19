Positivity rates continue trending downward

Wexford County
Local health department data had Wexford County up by three and reaching 2,517 cases on Tuesday. Deaths held at 40. The seven-day average positivity rate was trending downward at 9.1% with the most recent data from May 16.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 21% for teens 16 to 19; 21% for people in their 20s; 30% for people in their 30s; 38.4% for people in their 40s; 51.3% for people 50 to 64; 71.9% for people 65 to 74 and 73.4% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 42.7%; the initiation rate was 47.5%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 3.2%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 17.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added five new cases for a pandemic total of 1,240, according to District Health Department No. 10. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 12.7%. It was the first time since April 28 that the rate was below 15%; before that, the last time the positivity rate was below 15% in Missaukee County was March 6.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.1% for teens 16 to 19; 15.3% for people in their 20s; 25.7% for people in their 30s; 30.9% for people in their 40s; 48.9% for people 50 to 64; 72.5% for people 65 to 74 and 72.9% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 40.2%. The initiation rate was 44.5%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 2%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by three and reached 570. Deaths also held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 16 was 5.6%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.1% for teens 16 to 19; 24.3% for people in their 20s; 59.9% for people in their 30s, up nearly 30 points since last week; 62.2% for people in their 40s, also up nearly 30 points since last week; 50.1% for people 50 to 64; 54.8% for people 65 to 74 and 55.1% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 48.2%. The initiation rate was 53%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 1.6%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by nine for a pandemic total of 1,649. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 11.1% and appeared to be trending downward.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.6% for teens 16 to 19; 12.7% for people in their 20s; 18% for people in their 30s; 23.4% for people in their 40s; 40.9% for people 50 to 64; 60% for people 65 to 74 and 62% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 33%. The initiation rate was 37.7%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 1.3%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 878,125 and deaths reached 18,710. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 50.9% based on May 17 MICR data and the completion rate was 43.3%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 56.5%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 7.7% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 16.
