Positivity rates fall as vaccination climbs

CADILLAC — The local COVID-19 positivity rate is dropping though still well-above the community spread threshold.
That means new cases are still being recorded in local counties, and deaths also climbed over the weekend.
Vaccination is climbing as mass vaccination clinics have been getting underway and continue to be scheduled.
District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday that the department would resume using the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson; use of the vaccine was temporarily halted over concerns about the vaccine's tie to blood clots.
Data from local counties suggest that positivity rates are dropping more sharply where vaccination rates are higher.
Here's where the numbers stood on Monday afternoon.
Wexford County
Cases
There were 24 new, confirmed cases over the weekend and on Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 2,355; there have been 35 deaths. The positivity rate fell to a seven-day average of 15.5%, down 11% from a surge peak of 26.6%.
Vaccination
Vaccine completion rates in Wexford County were 36% as of April 24. For people 75+, the rate is 68.7%; people 65 to 74 have a rate of 64.9%; the 50 to 64 age bracket's rate is 40.4%; people in their 40s have a rate of 37%; people in their 30s have a rate of 19.5%; 20s, 12.1% and 16 to 19-year-olds have a vaccination rate of 7.2%. Initiation rates are higher.
Missaukee County
Cases
There were 18 new cases added since Friday, reaching a pandemic total to 1,163. There was one additional death, bringing the pandemic total to 15. The positivity rate was 19.9%.
Vaccination
Missaukee County's overall completion rate is 40.7%. For people 75+, it's 71.2%; in the 65 to 74 age bracket, it's 74.5%; in the 50 to 64 bracket, it's 46.3%; for people in their 40s, it's 30.5%; 30s, 27.5%; 20s, 17.6% and older teens have a vaccine completion rate of 7.3%.
Osceola County
There were 14 new cases and Osceola County reached a pandemic total of 1,507 with 25 total deaths. Osceola County's positivity rate has held fairly steady throughout April and was at 16.4% for the most recently available data.
Vaccination
The most recent data had the overall completion rate at 27.5%; for those 75 and older, it's 56.1%; in the 65 to 74 age bracket, it's 53.6%; in the 50 to 64 age bracket it's 30.2%; for people in their 40s, it's 15.3%; 30s, it's 10.9%; 20s, it's 7.3% and older teens have a rate of 4.1%. People have to be 16 or older to get vaccinated.
Lake County
Cases
Lake County had two new cases since Friday for a pandemic total of 527. The county also had a new COVID-19 death for a pandemic total of 13. The positivity rate was 17.9%; unlike the other local counties, Lake County's positivity rate appears to be trending upward after dropping in early-to-mid-April.
Vaccination
Lake County's vaccination completion rate was 30.7% at the end of last week. In the 75+ bracket, the rate was 51%; it was 49% in the 65 to 74 age bracket; 32.8% in the 50 to 64 age bracket; for people in their 40s, it was 15.2%; 30s ha a 10% rate; 20s had a 5.9% rate and older teens had a vaccination rate of 1.8%.
Statewide
Cases
Statewide confirmed cases reached 825,844 with 17,324 deaths. The positivity rate was 13.7%.
Vaccination
Statewide the overall vaccine completion rate is 35.1% with 48.3% initiating vaccination.
By age bracket, vaccination completion is 65.1% for people 75+; 66% for those 65 to 74; 41.8%r those 5o to 64; 26.% for those 40 to 49; 23% for those 30 to 39; 15.1% for those 20 to 29 and 7% for those16 to 19 years old.
