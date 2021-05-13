Positivity rates trending downward

CADILLAC — COVID-19 positivity rates were trending down on Wednesday, though positivity rates are still above the community spread threshold of 5%
Wexford County
Local health department data had Wexford County at 2,490 cases on Wednesday, up by six. Deaths rose by one and reached 38, according to local health department data (state data held steady but had a higher overall total at 40) . The 7-day-average positivity rate was 14.3% with the most recent data from May 10.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 18.2% for teens 16 to 19; 19.5% for people in their 20s; 27.9% for people in their 30s; 36.2% for people in their 40s; 49.4% for people 50 to 64; 70.6% for people 65 to 74 and 72.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 43.8%, The most recent vaccine data was from May 11. The vaccine initiation rate was 49.8%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added four new cases for a pandemic total of 1,227, according to District Health Department No. 10. Deaths held at 17 (the state shows 16). The positivity rate fell back below 20%, reaching 18.8%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.1% for teens 16 to 19; 13.9% for people in their 20s; 23.6% for people in their 30s; 28.4% for people in their 40s; 46.9% for people 50 to 64; 71.4% for people 65 to 74 and 72.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 41.1%. The initiation rate was 46.5%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by three and reached 562. Deaths also held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 10 was 7.3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 6% for teens 16 to 19, unchanged; 13.9% for people in their 20s, up nearly two points; 27.7% for people in their 30s, up more than eight points; 32.8% for people in their 40s, also up approximately eight points; 42.5% for people 50 to 64; 53% for people 65 to 74 and 53.6% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 39.6%, an increase of almost three points. The initiation rate was 45.6%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by four for a pandemic total of 1,616. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 11.7% and appeared to be trending downward.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.9% for teens 16 to 19; 10.9% for people in their 20s; 16.1% for people in their 30s; 21.1% for people in their 40s; 38.2% for people 50 to 64; 58.3% for people 65 to 74 and 60.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 33.2%. The initiation rate was 39.4%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 869,512 and deaths reached 18,355. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.5% based on May 11 MICR data and the completion rate was 43.6%. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 8.2% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 10.
