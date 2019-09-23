ALPENA — Troopers responded to a call of a possible home invasion, but upon investigation the complainants were found to be under the influence of drugs.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post, on the evening of Sept. 13 troopers were dispatched to a suspicious situation involving a possible home invasion at a residence located on the 600 block of Wall Avenue in Alpena County. Upon arrival, troopers were informed by Michelle Idalski, 46, and Stephan Tucker, 48, that they had observed two individuals within their residence via their home security system.
At that time, troopers found the residence to be secure. After Idalski showed the troopers their security footage, the troopers observed the subjects in the video were actually Idalski and Tucker. Upon further investigation, Idalski and Tucker were found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Troopers recovered a small bag containing what was believed to be narcotics, after a field test was conducted it was confirmed to be methamphetamine. Both Idalski, and Tucker admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
According to the press release, troopers arrested Idalski and Tucker for possession of methamphetamine. They were lodged in the Alpena County Jail. Both were arraigned and bond was set at $300,000 for Tucker and $250,000 for Idalski.
