Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at Big Rapids Applebee's

CADILLAC — A key measure of how far COVID-19 has spread in the community is reaching an important threshold.
The World Health Organization says the “positivity rate‘ of diagnostic tests should be below 5%. When it’s higher, that’s a sign that only the sickest people are getting tested and the SARS-COV-2 virus is more widespread in the community, making it more difficult to track down and isolate COVID-19 cases.
SARS-COV-2 causes COVID-19.
A Cadillac News analysis of state-provided diagnostic testing data puts the positivity rate for all the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area combined at 4.7% for the week ending Oct. 24, this Saturday. That’s just under the World Health Organization standard but above the state of Michigan’s goal of 3% or less.
So far this week, 40 out of 851 tests have come back positive for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
In Osceola County, so far this week the positivity rate is above both the state and the World Health Organization standards. In Osceola County, for the week ending Oct. 24, there have been 19 out of 295 tests that have come back positive, or 6.4%. Lake County is also at 6.4%, with seven out of 110 tests coming back positive. Missaukee County is at 3.5% (four out of 113) and Wexford County is at 3% (10 out of 333).
On Thursday, Evart Public Schools announced an elementary student had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. However, due to when the symptoms appeared, the school district does not have to do contact tracing. Schools do contact tracing based on who would have been in close contact in the two days prior to the student experiencing symptoms. Those two days occurred over a weekend, so no contact tracing was necessary, according to a letter from Evart Public Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard.
Osceola County had four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 122. Wexford County added two cases, bringing the total to 144, while Lake added two (52).
Also on Thursday, District Health Department No. 10 issued a notice of possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant. The health department said people who were at an Applebee’s restaurant in Big Rapids may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.
If you were there on that date, “you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Anyone that is self-monitoring, as a result, should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider,‘ according to the health department. “Everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread the virus prior to experiencing symptoms.‘
Statewide COVID-19 confirmed cases reached 152,862, an increase of 1,873 the day before. Deaths reached 7,129 but there were no new deaths in the Cadillac News area.
