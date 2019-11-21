Post-Thanksgiving, try these events

When you’re so stuffed full of turkey that you can only waddle, you might need a nap. But that nap is just so you can rally because there’s much to do around town Thanksgiving weekend, and you won’t want to miss out on all the activities that kick off the Christmas season. From Christmas trees to craft shows, there’s plenty to keep you busy next weekend.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas in the Park
Cadillac
Cadillac Commons
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29 - Saturday, Nov. 30
Evergreen Festival
Reed City
The Evergreen Festival kicks off with a lighted parade at 7 p.m. Friday. Santa and his reindeer will meet kids after the parade at the Reed City Depot. The Clauses will meet kids again on Saturday at the Depot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the two-day festival, shoppers can find something special at the craft show, held at the Reed City High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Christmas Kick-off in Marion
Marion
A “Celebration of Life and Love‘ at the Eagles and Veterans Memorial Park in Marion, this event features children’s activities, caroling, sleigh/wagon rides, Santa, tree-lighting and more.
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Small Business Saturday
Cadillac
Keep your Christmas dollars local by shopping in downtown Cadillac Saturday. There’ll be “an open house atmosphere‘ and festivities as you shop in locally-owned stores.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
McBain PTO Craft Show
McBain
McBain Rural Agricultural School hosts their PTO’s craft show at 226 North Grace Street.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Lighting By the Lake Celebration in Lake City
The holidays are quickly approaching and there is perhaps no better way to embrace them than by attending a tree lighting ceremony with outdoor caroling. This year’s lighting is full of new and exciting activities and events including crafts, cookies, games, music and more. A visit with Santa and Ms. Claus and other photo opportunities will be available. Fire Truck Parade starts at dusk and travels through town with special guests including Santa with a bag of gifts for good boys and girls.
3 to 6:30 p.m.
Ongoing
Saturday, Nov. 29 to Sat. Dec. 22
Santa Experience at Pahl’s Country Store
Buckley
“Take a hayride into the forest where Santa awaits in his cozy little cabin,‘ Pahl’s Country Store invites. Per-person admission is $8, though there is a family rate available. Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays noon to 7 p.m. Pahl’s Country Store is at 11168 North M-37, Buckley.
