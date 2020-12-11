GRAND RAPIDS — Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1.
All Post Office locations will be open after the holidays with regular mail delivery to resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Some Post Office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Although there are no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, customers should always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing on Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier.
For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.
Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Office locations that may be open later.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.