LAKE CITY — People who will struggle to make loan payments during COVID-19 layoffs are getting help from their financial institutions.
Forest Area Federal Credit Union (which has branches in Lake City, Manton and Mesick) and Chemical Bank recently announced programs that will allow borrowers to defer loan repayments.
While Forest Area Federal Credit Union has had the technical ability to allow borrowers to postpone some payments, the credit union is loosening up requirements in response to the financial hardships people are facing due to COVID-19.
“A number of our members have already learned that their income … has been impacted,‘ said Justin Wolf, vice president of lending at Forest Area Federal Credit Union. “We are already processing skip-a-payments and extensions for those members.‘
Wolf estimated that nearly 50 people had applied for deferrals as of Tuesday afternoon.
Borrowers will still have to pay the money back, but it's tacked on to the end of the loan term, allowing you to take a break during the COVID-19 layoffs.
The credit union is also offering personal loans of up to $3,000 at 3% interest with three months before the first payment is due. People who have been impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply, Wolf said.
Credit union employees are taking turns being furloughed, accoring to Art Wasek, vice president of human resources at Forest Area Federal Credit Union. The credit union employs 51 people. While some, like Wasek, can work from home, some are needed to report to the office.
Bank employees are considered critical infrastructure employees and can continue working during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay home" order.
The credit union's employees are being paid while furloughed, for now.
“We may not be able to keep that up forever - no business can keep that up forever,‘ Wasek acknowledged.
Chemical Bank, in an email to customers, said the bank would offer payment deferrals on "home, auto and personal loans for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact and no late fees. Some mortgages may be eligible for additional payment deferrals." New reposession and foreclosure actions are also on hold. The bank is also offering help to small businesses.
The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chemical Bank customers can request deferrals by calling 1-888-347-2008.
