HERSEY — The all-volunteer organization fighting a permit that would allow Michigan Potash to mine for potash near Hersey is continuing its efforts.
Earlier in November, the Environmental Permit Review Commission (EPRC) in the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) met to review Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation’s (MCWC) contested case. MCWC is trying to block a permit EGLE’s predecessor, the Department of Environmental Quality, previously gave to Michigan Potash.
Now MCWC has legal briefs due Monday, Dec. 2; EGLE and Michigan Potash will have another month to respond, and MCWC will have a few weeks after that to respond to their response.
The parties are due to meet up again in Lansing on March 20, 2020 to review the case.
Ted Pagano, CEO of Michigan Potash, said there isn’t much to report until MCWC files its first brief; for their part, MCWC is counting the Nov. 1 hearing as a win for them because the EGLE panel didn’t dismiss the case out-of-hand (an administrative law judge previously dismissed a lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction).
That doesn’t sit well with MCWC President Peggy Case.
“What’s truly amazing is that, in all of this time, MCWC has not had an opportunity to present the merits of our case. Instead, the arguments have been about legal standing and jurisdiction,‘ Case said in a news release. “We look forward to moving past all that and pointing out the appalling lack of work done to establish a safe and viable mining venture in mid-Michigan.‘
Case also criticized EGLE and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“The Whitmer Administration signaled major reforms at the DEQ, first by changing its name to EGLE and then by replacing the director and division heads. If this truly signals a recommitment to protecting Michigan’s environment, why is EGLE fighting tooth and nail to defend the sloppy and ill-informed work of its predecessor, the DEQ?‘
